Improper hand washing and bare-handed food contact lead to lower scores

While thankfully there are no failures to report this week, we do have details of how a few restaurants were cited by health department inspectors.

The Wendy's 5872 Alabama Highway, scored a 78 for employees not properly washing or drying hands, employees handling raw ground beef and then dipping hands into sanitation bucket instead of washing hands and the interior of a microwave oven was dirty.

At Mexiville Mexican Restaurant, 809 Market Street earned an 87 for improper thawing methods, employees were making bare hand contact with ready-to-eat foods, improper date marking. Corrected to 97.

Sawasdee Thai Restaurant 4608 St. Elmo Avenue received a score of 88 for food not properly labeled, contamination that was not prevented during food prep and utensils in use not properly stored.

At the Huddle House 9401 Reco Drive, inspectors gave an 88 because a cutting board was in poor repair, wet containers were stacked and a hood on a vent was not working. Corrected to 93.

Hardee's 9398 Reco Drive also scored an 88 for ice cream scoops that were stored in standing water and a shelf above a biscuit station that was dirty.

Mellow Mushroom 205 Broad Street was given an 88 for food stored on the floor in a freezer and the wet stacking of clean equipment. Corrected to 98.

We also like to congratulate the 15 establishments who earned perfect scores this week!

Other Hamilton County restaurants

89 Home Slice Pizza 2000 E. 23rd Street

90 Plant Power Cafe 6215 Lee Highway

92 Taco Bell 3710 Modern Ind. Parkway

95 Urban Grind Cafe 2193 Park Drive

96 Momo Hibachi 9332 Dayton Pike

96 Waffle House I-24 & US-11

96 Sticky Fingers 2031 Hamilton Place Blvd.

96 Subway 2206 E. 23rd Street

96 Jack Browns Beer & Burger Joint 818 Georgia Avenue

97 Little Caesar's 1421 Dodson Avenue

97 Frye's Fish & Chicken 4767 Highway 58

97 Countryside Cafe 8223 Mahan Gap Road

98 El Metate 5922 Hixson Pike

98 Lupi's Pizza 406 Broad Street

98 Church's Chicken 3812 Brainerd Road

98 Krystal 5401 Brainerd Road

98 Kevin Brown Burgers 8228 Mahan Gap Road

98 Carraba's Italian Grill 2040 Hamilton Place Blvd.

99 Wild Burger 302 Holtzclaw Avenue

99 Little Caesar's 5730 Brainerd Road

100 Chocolate Box 8174 East Brainerd Road

100 Moe's Original BBQ 221 Market Street

100 Southside Pizza 612 E. Main Street

100 2 Sons 422 E. MLK Blvd.

Hamilton County school cafeterias

98 Chattanooga High School 1301 Dallas Road

98 Snow Hill Elementary 9042 Career Lane

100 Notre Dame High School 2701 Vermont Avenue

Hamilton County school facilities

89 Chattanooga High School 1301 Dallas Road

97 Snow Hill Elementary 9042 Career Lane

100 Notre Dame High School 2701 Vermont Avenue

Hamilton County hotels

89 America's Best 7717 Lee Highway

96 Quality Inn 7013 Shallowford Road

98 Holiday Inn Express Ooltewah

98 Hampton Inn 2014 Hamilton Place Blvd.

98 Comfort Inn & Suite 2341 Shallowford Village

Catoosa County

78 Wendy’s 5872 Alabama Hwy Ringgold

91 New China 69 Poplar Springs Rd Ringgold

88 Super 8 Ringgold 5400 Alabama Hwy Ringgold

86 Chickfila 1137 Battlefield Pkwy Fort Oglethorpe

94 Kentucky Fried Chicken 663 Battlefield Pkwy Fort Oglethrope

Murray County

100 Bagley Middle School 4600 Highway 225 N Chatsworth

100 Northwest Elementary 110 McEntire Circle Chatsworth

100 Woodlawn Elementary School 4580 Highway 225 N Chatsworth

98 Arby’s 1107 N Third Ave Chatsworth

100 Chatsworth Elementary School 500 Green Rd Chatsworth

100 Eton Elementary 829 Highway 286 Eton

100 Pleasant Valley Innovative 273 Harris St Chatsworth

88 Krystal 1123 N Third Ave, Chatsworth

99 Kentucky Fried Chicken 1043 N Third Ave Chatsworth

84 Captain D’s 1125 N Third Ave Chatsworth

Walker County

88 Pizza Hut 405 N Main St Lafayette

100 Taco Bell 902 N Main St Lafayette

87 Southern Bliss 1411 N Main St Lafayette

100 Lafayette Health Care 205 Road Runner Blvd Lafayette

93 Subway 108 N Main Street Lafayette

100 Chuck Wagon Concessions 726 Park City Road

Whitfield County