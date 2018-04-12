Improper hand washing and bare-handed food contact lead to lower - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Improper hand washing and bare-handed food contact lead to lower scores

By WRCB Staff

While thankfully there are no failures to report this week, we do have details of how a few restaurants were cited by health department inspectors.

The Wendy's 5872 Alabama Highway, scored a 78 for employees not properly washing or drying hands, employees handling raw ground beef and then dipping hands into sanitation bucket instead of washing hands and the interior of a microwave oven was dirty.

At Mexiville Mexican Restaurant, 809 Market Street earned an 87 for improper thawing methods, employees were making bare hand contact with ready-to-eat foods, improper date marking. Corrected to 97.

Sawasdee Thai Restaurant 4608 St. Elmo Avenue received a score of 88 for food not properly labeled, contamination that was not prevented during food prep and utensils in use not properly stored.

At the Huddle House 9401 Reco Drive, inspectors gave an 88 because a cutting board was in poor repair, wet containers were stacked and a hood on a vent was not working. Corrected to 93.

Hardee's 9398 Reco Drive also scored an 88 for ice cream scoops that were stored in standing water and a shelf above a biscuit station that was dirty.

Mellow Mushroom 205 Broad Street was given an 88 for food stored on the floor in a freezer and the wet stacking of clean equipment. Corrected to 98.

We also like to congratulate the 15 establishments who earned perfect scores this week!

Other Hamilton County restaurants

  • 89 Home Slice Pizza 2000 E. 23rd Street
  • 90 Plant Power Cafe 6215 Lee Highway
  • 92 Taco Bell 3710 Modern Ind. Parkway
  • 95 Urban Grind Cafe 2193 Park Drive
  • 96 Momo Hibachi 9332 Dayton Pike
  • 96 Waffle House I-24 & US-11
  • 96 Sticky Fingers 2031 Hamilton Place Blvd.
  • 96 Subway 2206 E. 23rd Street
  • 96 Jack Browns Beer & Burger Joint 818 Georgia Avenue
  • 97 Little Caesar's 1421 Dodson Avenue
  • 97 Frye's Fish & Chicken 4767 Highway 58
  • 97 Countryside Cafe 8223 Mahan Gap Road
  • 98 El Metate 5922 Hixson Pike
  • 98 Lupi's Pizza 406 Broad Street
  • 98 Church's Chicken 3812 Brainerd Road
  • 98 Krystal 5401 Brainerd Road
  • 98 Kevin Brown Burgers 8228 Mahan Gap Road
  • 98 Carraba's Italian Grill 2040 Hamilton Place Blvd.
  • 99 Wild Burger 302 Holtzclaw Avenue
  • 99 Little Caesar's 5730 Brainerd Road
  • 100 Chocolate Box 8174 East Brainerd Road
  • 100 Moe's Original BBQ 221 Market Street
  • 100 Southside Pizza 612 E. Main Street
  • 100 2 Sons 422 E. MLK Blvd.

Hamilton County school cafeterias

  • 98 Chattanooga High School 1301 Dallas Road
  • 98 Snow Hill Elementary 9042 Career Lane
  • 100 Notre Dame High School 2701 Vermont Avenue

Hamilton County school facilities

  • 89 Chattanooga High School 1301 Dallas Road
  • 97 Snow Hill Elementary 9042 Career Lane
  • 100 Notre Dame High School 2701 Vermont Avenue

Hamilton County hotels

  • 89 America's Best 7717 Lee Highway
  • 96 Quality Inn 7013 Shallowford Road
  • 98 Holiday Inn Express Ooltewah
  • 98 Hampton Inn 2014 Hamilton Place Blvd.
  • 98 Comfort Inn & Suite 2341 Shallowford Village

Catoosa County

  • 78 Wendy’s 5872 Alabama Hwy Ringgold
  • 91 New China 69 Poplar Springs Rd Ringgold
  • 88 Super 8 Ringgold 5400 Alabama Hwy Ringgold
  • 86 Chickfila 1137 Battlefield Pkwy Fort Oglethorpe
  • 94 Kentucky Fried Chicken 663 Battlefield Pkwy Fort Oglethrope

Murray County

  • 100 Bagley Middle School 4600 Highway 225 N Chatsworth
  • 100 Northwest Elementary 110 McEntire Circle Chatsworth
  • 100 Woodlawn Elementary School 4580 Highway 225 N Chatsworth
  • 98 Arby’s 1107 N Third Ave Chatsworth
  • 100 Chatsworth Elementary School 500 Green Rd Chatsworth
  • 100 Eton Elementary 829 Highway 286 Eton
  • 100 Pleasant Valley Innovative 273 Harris St Chatsworth
  • 88 Krystal 1123 N Third Ave, Chatsworth
  • 99 Kentucky Fried Chicken 1043 N Third Ave Chatsworth
  • 84 Captain D’s 1125 N Third Ave Chatsworth

Walker County

  • 88 Pizza Hut 405 N Main St Lafayette
  • 100 Taco Bell 902 N Main St Lafayette
  • 87 Southern Bliss 1411 N Main St Lafayette
  • 100 Lafayette Health Care 205 Road Runner Blvd Lafayette
  • 93 Subway 108 N Main Street Lafayette
  • 100 Chuck Wagon Concessions 726 Park City Road

Whitfield County

  • 96 Tranquility of Dalton 986 Orchard Way Dalton
  • 84 Reflections at Tranquility of Dalton 494 Grove Park Way Dalton
  • 99 Start Your Day with Health & Energy 305 Underwood St Ste C Dalton
  • 87 Guest Inn 2220 Chattanooga Rd Dalton
  • 94 Dalton Golf &  Country Club 333 Country Club Way Dalton
  • 89 Micion est tu Salud 901 N Glenwood Ave Dalton
  • 98 Wendy’s 1140 Glenwood Ave, Dalton
  • 97 Common Ground Coffee Shop 510 S Tibbs Rd Dalton
  • 92 Cherokee Brewing & Pizza Compnay 207 W Culyer St Dalton
