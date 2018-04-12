Uber to offer more transportation options - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Uber to offer more transportation options

By Cheri Burt, Producer
Uber is looking to expand its transportation options beyond cars.
At an event in Washington Wednesday, the company unveiled several new services.
Uber has teamed up with get-around, an AirBNB-like startup that lets any car owner rent their vehicle out online.
It's also partnering with Masabi, an app that provides mobile ticketing for public transit such as buses and trains.
Uber also plans to expand "jump," the electric bike rental service it bought this week, to more cities.

