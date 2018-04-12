Police standoff at Georgia home after man shoots at officers

ATLANTA -- Police are working to talk a suspect out of a home after he opened fire at officers in northwest Atlanta.

According to the Atlanta Police Department's Lt. Jeff Cantin, police got the call of shots fired around 2 a.m. in the 1400 block of Kennesaw Drive.

"When the officers arrived at the locations - we had two officers respond - and they did get fired upon," Cantin said.

The officers took cover and called for backup. Officers have since set up a perimeter around the house as they attempt to make contact with the suspect.

Cantin said that of the calls they received Thursday morning, police believe one came from inside the home from the suspect. That call was to report shots fired.

Family members are now speaking with hostage negotiators to aid in bringing the standoff to a peaceful end. They are apparently in contact with the suspect though police have yet to make contact directly.

Those family members also told police that a breakup may have played a role in the suspect's actions. Other officers told 11Alive that the suspect has a history of mental health issues but did not elaborate further.

Cantin said police believe he is in his 30s and alone in the home. As negotiation attempts continue, residents in neighboring homes have been evacuated.

No officers have been injured so far in the standoff.

