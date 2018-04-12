NTSB report: GDOT partially responsible for I-85 fire - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

NTSB report: GDOT partially responsible for I-85 fire

By Cheri Burt, Producer
ATLANTA (AP) - Federal investigators say the Georgia Department of Transportation is partially responsible for a fire that caused a section of interstate to collapse last year in Atlanta.

The National Transportation Safety Board said in a report released Wednesday that the department's decision to store construction materials under the bridge contributed to the fire.
