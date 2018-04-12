Warm through Friday, storms Saturday

Good Thursday. The really warm weather is finally moving in. Skies will be sunny this afternoon as we soar to a well above average 78 degrees (the average high is 72). We will even make it to 80 Friday with more sunshine as we wrap up the week.

All of this warm air will come in from the south ahead of a cold front that will move through Saturday. We may see a few isolated showers Saturday morning, but a line of storms will move through late Saturday morning into the early afternoon. There is a SLIGHT risk of severe weather with those storms including damaging winds, lightning, and isolated areas of flooding. Rainfall amounts with this system will hover around 2". The front will stall just to our east, so as the line of storms weakens it could still produce rain showers in the area through Saturday night and into early Sunday morning.

Sunday skies will begin to clear out and much cooler weather will be moving in. Sunday afternoon we will only make it to about 65.

The chilly air will continue moving in Monday as we start the week with temps ranging from 43 in the morning to 56 in the afternoon.

Tuesday we will have a cold start, with temps in the morning as cold as the mid 30s. We will warm nicely, though, with afternoon highs in the upper 60s.

David Karnes

THURSDAY: