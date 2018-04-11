UPDATE: Firefighter and residents injured in Athens house fire - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

UPDATE: Firefighter and residents injured in Athens house fire

By Anna Huffstutler, Web Producer/Weekend Assmt. Editor
ATHENS, TN (WRCB) -

UPDATE: Channel 3 has learned that three people were injured in the Athens house fire, one of them being a firefighter battling the blaze.

An 87-year-old woman and her 50-year-old son were in the home and were injured, according to officials.

The home's ceiling caved in on the firefighter, injuring his head. But it's not believed to be a serious injury.

PREVIOUS STORY: At least three people were injured in a fire in Athens Wednesday night.

The Athens City Fire Department responded to the fire in the 700 block of East Madison Avenue just after 8:15 pm. 

According to dispatch, two people were flown to a hospital. Another was taken by ambulance. The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

A spokesperson for the fire department said the fire is out.

The public is asked to avoid the area at this time.

