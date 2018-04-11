UPDATE: Athens house fire claims life of elderly woman

UPDATE: The woman injured in Wedneday night house fire in Athens has succumbed to her injuries.

Mamie L. Folberg, 87, died Friday at Vanderbiilt Medical Center, according to a news release from the City of Athens.

her son, Mark Folberg, is in stable condition there.

The injured firefighter has been cleared to return to active duty

PREVIOUS STORY: Two people were found unconscious inside their Athens home, while it went up in flames. It happened on East Madison Avenue. A firefighter was also injured trying to rescue the two people.

Firefighters weren't sure if anybody lived inside of this home until one neighbor spoke up.“There was a man and a woman in there. We hollered to the rescue workers so they would know and go in there and get them,” said Lesa Moses.



Lesa Moses fought back tears, describing what happened right in front her Wednesday night. She works for the next door neighbors, as a medical aide, her patient informed firefighters someone was home.“She probably saved their lives by letting us know someone was in there.”

Firefighters worked for hours trying to save the house, but said it is a total loss. “The flames were just beside themselves on the front side.”

“Mostly it was just smoke and the fire trucks I could see until I got right up on the house. And then I could see the flames peeking out of the windows. It was pretty bad,” said neighbor Emory McKheean.



An 87-year-old woman and her 48-year-old son lived inside. They were flown to the burn unit in Nashville for their injuries.“Pulled them out last night they were giving them care. I heard them say they were pretty burnt. I did see the helicopter come across, I did hear the update they were going by helicopter,” said Moses.



A female firefighter was also injured when the ceiling collapsed on her, but her parents tell Eyewitness News that she is okay.



The cause of the fire is still under investigation. Firefighters said no foul play is involved.

