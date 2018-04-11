Multiple people injured in Wednesday night fire in Athens

Tennessee candidates for governor are raising millions of dollars in contributions, but the big money is coming from the contenders themselves.More
Tennessee candidates for governor are raising millions of dollars in contributions, but the big money is coming from the contenders themselves.More
Russian lawmakers have warned the United States that Moscow would view an airstrike on Syria as a war crime and that it could trigger a direct U.S-Russian military clash.More
Russian lawmakers have warned the United States that Moscow would view an airstrike on Syria as a war crime and that it could trigger a direct U.S-Russian military clash.More
“This is an unusual outbreak,” Renee Funk of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention explained.More
“This is an unusual outbreak,” Renee Funk of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention explained.More
The brother of East Ridge double homicide suspect Casey Lawhorn is opening up about losing two of his family members.More
The brother of East Ridge double homicide suspect Casey Lawhorn is opening up about losing two of his family members.More
A narcotics search warrant at a Rhea County business led to the arrest of the business owner and one other individual.More
A narcotics search warrant at a Rhea County business led to the arrest of the business owner and one other individual.More
Memphis Dyer and his father, Dan Dyer, were preparing to spend quality time together, when a shooting happened just feet away from where they were.More
Memphis Dyer and his father, Dan Dyer, were preparing to spend quality time together, when a shooting happened just feet away from where they were.More
The Athens City Fire Department responded to the fire in the 700 block of East Madison Avenue just after 8:15 pm.More
The Athens City Fire Department responded to the fire in the 700 block of East Madison Avenue just after 8:15 pm.More
Her family contacted Channel 3 because they said not much is left over from her homeowner's insurance.More
Her family contacted Channel 3 because they said not much is left over from her homeowner's insurance.More
The former teacher was critical that the textbook was still in use and she voiced support for teachers who are demanding more funding for Oklahoma schools.More
The former teacher was critical that the textbook was still in use and she voiced support for teachers who are demanding more funding for Oklahoma schools.More
Brent Lambert, Boyd’s opponent, testified in the grand jury hearing.More
Brent Lambert, Boyd’s opponent, testified in the grand jury hearing.More
A local Target store and diaper manufacturer, Pampers, are investigating how a note containing racist language found its way into a pack of newborn diapers.More
A local Target store and diaper manufacturer, Pampers, are investigating how a note containing racist language found its way into a pack of newborn diapers.More
The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga football roster grew by one on Wednesday. Their newest player he fits every characteristic that head coach Tom Arth recruits.More
The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga football roster grew by one on Wednesday. Their newest player he fits every characteristic that head coach Tom Arth recruits.More
Facebook is rolling out notifications to its users to let them know if their profile was scraped and used in the recent Cambridge Analytica scandal.More
Facebook is rolling out notifications to its users to let them know if their profile was scraped and used in the recent Cambridge Analytica scandal.More