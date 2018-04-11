Multiple people injured in Wednesday night fire in Athens

At least three people were injured in a fire in Athens Wednesday night.

The Athens City Fire Department responded to the fire in the 700 block of East Madison Avenue just after 8:15 pm.

According to dispatch, two people were flown to a hospital. Another was taken by ambulance. The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

A spokesperson for the fire department said the fire is out.

The public is asked to avoid the area at this time.