Drug bust at Rhea Co. beauty shop leads to 2 arrests

A narcotics search warrant at a Rhea County business led to the arrest of the business owner and one other individual.

The Rhea County Sheriff's Office and the Dayton Police Department executed the search Tuesday at Creative Cuts and Designs.

The only two people inside the business at the time of the search were the business owner, Elizabeth Adkins, and David Hunt.

As soon as deputies and officers entered the shop, they could smell a very strong odor of marijuana.

"We found during the search approximately 150 grams of Methamphetamine, 23 grams of Marijuana, and 8 grams of Psilocybin Mushrooms which are a schedule 1 hallucinogenic controlled substance as well as $1,578.00 in cash," a Rhea County Sheriff's Office spokesperson said.

Both Adkins and Hunt are currently being held in the Rhea County Jail without bond.

The spokesperson explained that Hunt was out on an $80,000 bond for previous drug charges in Rhea County when he was arrested Tuesday.