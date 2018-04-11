Brother of East Ridge double homicide suspect opens up about los - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Brother of East Ridge double homicide suspect opens up about losing 2 family members

Posted: Updated:
By Kate Smith, Reporter
Connect
EAST RIDGE, TN (WRCB) -

The brother of East Ridge double homicide suspect Casey Lawhorn is opening up about losing two of his family members. Chad Lawhorn is struggling to understand why his brother killed his mother and then turned the gun on himself. We now know Lawhorn stole the gun used in the murders from a friend.

“What he did I think was monstrous, but I don't think he was a monster. I think he was sick,” said Chad Lawhorn. For as long as he can remember, it has always been the three of them.

“We had plenty of times together where we were smiling and laughing. We had Mother's Day dinners, events where it was my mom, my brother, and I.”

On Sunday, Chad was at his apartment in Nashville, when he received a phone notification. His brother Casey wired him $250, noting it was for damages.

“The first thing that came to my mind was self-harm, not any of this,” Chad Lawhorn explained.

He called Casey and his mother over 30 times. But no one picked up.

“I grabbed my keys, put my shoes on and got in the car and drove to Chattanooga,” Chad Lawhorn added.

He showed up on the scene to find homicide detectives at his mother's home.

Lawhorn said he is full of emotions, and cannot describe the pain he is feeling.

“I don't understand half the things that I am feeling," Chad Lawhorn said. "It was my brother, but he took my mother. I am angry, but I am also just heartbroken.”

He said the man who brutally killed his mother and close friend, and confessed to it on Facebook, was not the little brother he adored.

“It seems like a bad dream, something alien happened here," Chad Lawhorn added. "I do not understand it all.”

An older brother, and a son, trying to come to terms with what is next for him.

“Whoever that was took my mom and my brother from me," he continued. "They were the closest blood that I had; now I do not have them.”

Chad Lawhorn tells Channel 3, Casey spent time in multiple mental health facilities over the last five years. Doctors never said he was a danger to the public. He said Casey stole the gun he used from a friend while helping that friend move a few weeks ago.

Friends set up a  GoFundMePage to help Chad Lawhorn with financial needs.  http://www.gofundme.com/support-chad-lawhorn

WEEKLY CIRCULARS

  • NewsMore>>

  • Zuckerberg testimony reveals lawmaker confusion on Facebook

    Zuckerberg testimony reveals lawmaker confusion on Facebook

    Wednesday, April 11 2018 6:15 PM EDT2018-04-11 22:15:44 GMT
    (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster). Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg testifies before a joint hearing of the Commerce and Judiciary Committees on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, April 10, 2018, about the use of Facebook data to target American voters in the 20...(AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster). Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg testifies before a joint hearing of the Commerce and Judiciary Committees on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, April 10, 2018, about the use of Facebook data to target American voters in the 20...
    Apologizing for Facebook failures in light of harvesting of users' private data, CEO Mark Zuckerberg says social media giant is "working with" special counsel Robert Mueller in federal probe of Russian election...More
    Apologizing for Facebook failures in light of harvesting of users' private data, CEO Mark Zuckerberg says social media giant is "working with" special counsel Robert Mueller in federal probe of Russian election interference.More

  • Trump warns Russia: "Get ready" for attack on Syria

    Trump warns Russia: "Get ready" for attack on Syria

    Wednesday, April 11 2018 6:09 PM EDT2018-04-11 22:09:55 GMT
    (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta). President Donald Trump waits at the main entrance to the West Wing for the arrival of the Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, at the White House in Washington, Tuesday, April 10, 2018.(AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta). President Donald Trump waits at the main entrance to the West Wing for the arrival of the Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, at the White House in Washington, Tuesday, April 10, 2018.
    AP sources: Officials of the Trump administration have been discussing with officials of France and Britain a possible joint military response to Syria's alleged poison gas attack.More
    AP sources: Officials of the Trump administration have been discussing with officials of France and Britain a possible joint military response to Syria's alleged poison gas attack.More

  • 3 ON YOUR SIDE

    Elderly N. Georgia woman asking for help after alleged drunk driver totals mobile home

    Elderly N. Georgia woman asking for help after alleged drunk driver totals mobile home

    Wednesday, April 11 2018 5:45 PM EDT2018-04-11 21:45:28 GMT

    Her family contacted Channel 3 because they said not much is left over from her homeowner's insurance. 

    More

    Her family contacted Channel 3 because they said not much is left over from her homeowner's insurance. 

    More

Weather

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.