Cades Cove Loop Road in the Smokies to close for paving work

As paving and road repairs continue this spring in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park, officials are giving people a heads up about a major closure.

Starting 5:00 p.m. Thursday, April 12 Cades Cove Loop Road will close to traffic temporarily for pavement repairs near the Loop Road entrance.

The closure will last through Friday morning and will not affect the hours for the Cades Cove Campground, Cades Cove Store, Cades Cove Visitor Center or the Cades Cove Riding Stables.

The construction is part of a $2.5 million paving contract happening along Laurel Creek Road, the Townsend Entrance Road and Tremont Road.

The entire project is expected to be finished by June 15, though work schedules may change depending on weather. Visitors heading to Cades Cove should expect single-lane closures typically on weekdays as well as plenty of traffic delays throughout the project. The park said it would not be closing lanes on weekends or holidays.