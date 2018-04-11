AP sources: House Speaker Ryan won't run for re-election - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

AP sources: House Speaker Ryan won't run for re-election

WASHINGTON (AP) - Republican House Speaker Paul Ryan will not run for re-election, The Associated Press has learned.

Ryan's spokesman says the House speaker will not seek re-election, but will serve out his term.

