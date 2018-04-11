Former Cleveland hostage marries

LOS ANGELES (AP) - One of three women who escaped a Cleveland home after being held for a decade is now a married woman.

Michelle Knight announced during an appearance on "Dr. Phil" that she was married in May, 2016 - and is happy in her union.

She was on the show to promote a book about her ordeal.

She was kidnapped in 2002 by Ariel Castro - and kept in captivity more than a decade. Two other women were later abducted - and were kept in the same house before they all escaped in May, 2013.

Castro was sentenced to life in prison - and hanged himself in his prison cell a few months later.