Warming temps headed our way

Good Wednesday. it will be a picture perfect day with clear, blue skies and high temperatures hovering in the upper 60s. Thursday and Friday will be arguably better as the sunshine remains and we see temps soaring into the upper 70s, maybe even touching 80 on Friday.

A front will bring in clouds and maybe a few sprinkles Saturday morning. We will reach a high of 79, then a line of heavy rain will slowly move through Saturday afternoon into Saturday night.

The rain will linger through Sunday morning, then late Sunday it will taper off and cooler weather will settle in keeping the high in the mid-60s Sunday.

Rainfall over the weekend will range from 2"-3" on the Plateau to 1.5"-2" in the Tennessee Valley, North Georgia, and the Blue Ridge Mtns.

Monday will be even cooler as skies clear out. Temps will range from about 40 Monday morning to only 57 in the afternoon.

For the latest, download the WRCB Weather app . David Karnes

Wednesday