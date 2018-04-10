Read Carrie Underwood's health update days before first performance since her fall

The fall Carrie Underwood took outside her home last November left her with stitches and a broken wrist , but she has come roaring back.

While in she has shared some new photos over the past few days promising a return to new music, Underwood posted a letter to her fans Tuesday on her fan club website that addressed her health.

She reported that her "wrist is almost back to normal" and that "my face has been healing pretty nicely as well. I definitely feel more like myself than I have in a while."

There's been a good side to needing to take it easy, she added: spending time with her husband Mike Fisher and son Isaiah, 3.

"Sometimes I think things happen in order to make us slow down," she wrote.

After her fall, Underwood took a step back from the spotlight and avoided sharing too many details until early 2018. But we've started hearing more from her lately, including her wholehearted support for fellow "American Idol" winner Kelly Clarkson when the two were pitted against one another in an online poll .

Then Underwood got down to business, discussing her new single "Cry Pretty," which will be available for streaming and downloading on April 11.

"The title refers to when emotions take over and you just can't hold them back," she wrote. "It really speaks to a lot of things that have happened in the past year and I hope when you hear it, you can relate those feelings to those times in your life."

She'll be performing the song on the American Country Music Awards on Sunday, April 15.

And on top of that, there'll be her first studio album release since 2015's "Storyteller," but "more on that soon," she wrote. Same for a tour. "That's a blog for another day."

Underwood closed out her note by thanking her fans. "I feel it and I appreciate it," she wrote. "And I can't wait to start this new chapter with you!"