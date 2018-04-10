Effort to move former president Polk's body is resurrected - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Effort to move former president Polk's body is resurrected

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - The body of former president James K. Polk has been moved three times since he died of cholera in 1849, and now an effort to move it again has taken on a life of its own in the Tennessee Legislature.

A much-debated resolution urging that his remains be moved to a fourth resting place appeared dead last month, but was resurrected before winning final approval Monday night in the House.

After two moves in the 1800s, the body was interred on the grounds of the Tennessee Capitol in 1893. The resolution would let them be reinterred at the Polk museum in Columbia, about 50 miles away.

The state Historic Commission, the state Capitol Commission and a court would have to approve moving the bodies.

This story has been corrected to delete reference to Sarah Polk's body being moved.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

WEEKLY CIRCULARS

Weather

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.