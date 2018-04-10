Protecting yourself during stormy weather - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Protecting yourself during stormy weather

Posted: Updated:
By Nick Austin, Meteorologist / Reporter
Bio
Connect
Biography
WRCB -

Severe weather season is underway, which means the Storm Alert Weather Team is on the lookout for storms threatening our area.

Knowing how to keep yourself safe is also important. Knowing what to do during severe weather can save your life.

The National Weather Service recommends having multiple plans of action so you're not left scrambling when severe weather strikes.

During thunderstorms...

• Get inside a sturdy shelter
• Don't use any electronics or appliances that are plugged in
• Stay away from windows. Winds could be strong enough to blow objects through windows.
• Don't use faucets or take a bath or shower. Electricity from the lightning can travel through plumbing and electrocute you.

If you can't find shelter...

• Find an open area away from trees. Lightning will strike the tallest objects first.
• Get into a crouching position with only the balls of your feet touching the ground.

If you're driving...

• Slow down or pullover
• Don't touch any metal in your car. If lightning strikes your car you'll be grounded and you won't be electrocuted.

During a tornado...

• Get underground if possible, such as in a basement
• Otherwise, get to lowest floor away from windows
• Get inside an interior room, such as a bathroom or closet
• Grab a helmet, pillow, or something else to protect yourself from flying debris

If you can't find shelter...

• Find a low-lying area
• Lie on your stomach
• Cover your head with your hands to protect from flying debris

If you're driving...

• Pull over as soon as possible
• Find a low-lying such as a ditch off the side of the road
• Lie on your stomach
• Cover your head with your hands to protect from flying debris

If you're a victim of severe weather damage, file an insurance claim as soon as possible and take pictures of video of the damage. Also, get more than one bid when it comes to repairing your home.

If you need to report power outages, downed power lines, or damage, here's a list of utility companies and emergency management contacts for the Channel 3 viewing area.

POWER/UTILITY CONTACTS

TENNESSEE

Bledsoe County

  • Fall Creek Falls Utility: 423-949-2198

Bradley County

  • Cleveland Utility: 423-472-4521
  • Volunteer Energy Cooperative: 423-476-6571
  • Ocoee Utility District: 423-559-8505

Grundy County

  • Big Creek Utility District: 931-692-2505
  • Tracy City Public Utility: 931-592-2787

Hamilton County

  • EPB: 423-648-1372
  • Hixson Utility District: 423-877-3513
  • Eastside Utility District: 423-892-2890
  • North West Utility District: 423-332-2427
  • Hamilton County WWTA: 423-876-8278

Marion County

  • Sequachee Valley Electric Co-Op: 423-837-8605

Meigs County

  • Etowah Utilities: 423-263-9441
  • Ocoee Utility District: 423-559-8505

Polk County

  • Copper Basin Utilities: 423-496-5744

Sequatchie County

  • Waldens Ridge Utility District: 423-856-2683

Rhea County

  • Dayton City Utility: 423-775-8417
  • Watts Bar Utility District: 865-270-8080
  • Peco Electric Co: 423-775-2680
  • North Utility District of Rhea County: 423-365-5220

Sequatchie County

  • Waldens Ridge Utility District: 423-856-2683

GEORGIA

Catoosa County

  • Catoosa Utility District: 706-937-4121

Dade County

  • Georgia Power: 1-888-891-0938

Murray County:

  • North Georgia EMC: 706-259-9441
  • Dalton Utilities: 706-278-1313

Walker County

  • Walker County Water and Sewerage: 706-820-1455
  • LaFayette Utility: 706-639-1500

Whitfield County

  • Dalton Utility: 706-278-1313
  • North Georgia EMC: 706-278-7167
  • Oglethorpe Power Corporation: 706-428-9114

NORTH CAROLINA

Cherokee County

  • Southern Co: 678-493-6000

EMA CONTACTS

TENNESSEE PHONE NUMBER WEBSITE
Bradley County
423-728-7289
 		 http://www.bradleycountytn.gov/ema_emergency_mgmt.html
Hamilton County 423-209-6922; 423-595-6939 https://www.hamiltonready.org/
Rhea County

423-775-2506

 http://rheacountytn.com/relocation/emergency/
GEORGIA
Catoosa County

423-508-2532

 http://www.catoosa.com/911
Chattooga County 706-857-3400/3403 http://chattoogaemae911.org/page6.php
Dade County 423-718-2111 http://www.dadecounty-ga.gov/EmergencyServices.cfm
Murray County 706-695-2088 http://www.murraycountyga.org/index.aspx?NID=282
Walker County

706-539-1255, ext. 1

 https://walkercountyga.gov/government/departments/fire-emergency-services/
Whitfield County

706-463-3894

 http://www.whitfieldcountyga.com/ema/ema.htm

WEEKLY CIRCULARS

Weather

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.