Protecting yourself during stormy weather

Severe weather season is underway, which means the Storm Alert Weather Team is on the lookout for storms threatening our area.

Knowing how to keep yourself safe is also important. Knowing what to do during severe weather can save your life.

The National Weather Service recommends having multiple plans of action so you're not left scrambling when severe weather strikes.

During thunderstorms...

• Get inside a sturdy shelter

• Don't use any electronics or appliances that are plugged in

• Stay away from windows. Winds could be strong enough to blow objects through windows.

• Don't use faucets or take a bath or shower. Electricity from the lightning can travel through plumbing and electrocute you.

If you can't find shelter...

• Find an open area away from trees. Lightning will strike the tallest objects first.

• Get into a crouching position with only the balls of your feet touching the ground.

If you're driving...

• Slow down or pullover

• Don't touch any metal in your car. If lightning strikes your car you'll be grounded and you won't be electrocuted.

During a tornado...

• Get underground if possible, such as in a basement

• Otherwise, get to lowest floor away from windows

• Get inside an interior room, such as a bathroom or closet

• Grab a helmet, pillow, or something else to protect yourself from flying debris

If you can't find shelter...

• Find a low-lying area

• Lie on your stomach

• Cover your head with your hands to protect from flying debris

If you're driving...

• Pull over as soon as possible

• Find a low-lying such as a ditch off the side of the road

• Lie on your stomach

• Cover your head with your hands to protect from flying debris

If you're a victim of severe weather damage, file an insurance claim as soon as possible and take pictures of video of the damage. Also, get more than one bid when it comes to repairing your home.

If you need to report power outages, downed power lines, or damage, here's a list of utility companies and emergency management contacts for the Channel 3 viewing area.

POWER/UTILITY CONTACTS

TENNESSEE

Bledsoe County

Fall Creek Falls Utility: 423-949-2198

Bradley County

Cleveland Utility: 423-472-4521

Volunteer Energy Cooperative: 423-476-6571

Ocoee Utility District: 423-559-8505

Grundy County

Big Creek Utility District: 931-692-2505

Tracy City Public Utility: 931-592-2787

Hamilton County

EPB: 423-648-1372

Hixson Utility District: 423-877-3513

Eastside Utility District: 423-892-2890

North West Utility District: 423-332-2427

Hamilton County WWTA: 423-876-8278

Marion County

Sequachee Valley Electric Co-Op: 423-837-8605

Meigs County

Etowah Utilities: 423-263-9441

Ocoee Utility District: 423-559-8505

Polk County

Copper Basin Utilities: 423-496-5744

Sequatchie County

Walden ’ s Ridge Utility District: 423-856-2683

Rhea County

Dayton City Utility: 423-775-8417

Watts Bar Utility District: 865-270-8080

Peco Electric Co: 423-775-2680

North Utility District of Rhea County: 423-365-5220

Sequatchie County

Walden ’ s Ridge Utility District: 423-856-2683

GEORGIA

Catoosa County

Catoosa Utility District: 706-937-4121

Dade County

Georgia Power: 1-888-891-0938

Murray County:

North Georgia EMC: 706-259-9441

Dalton Utilities: 706-278-1313

Walker County

Walker County Water and Sewerage: 706-820-1455

LaFayette Utility: 706-639-1500

Whitfield County

Dalton Utility: 706-278-1313

North Georgia EMC: 706-278-7167

Oglethorpe Power Corporation: 706-428-9114

NORTH CAROLINA

Cherokee County

Southern Co: 678-493-6000

EMA CONTACTS