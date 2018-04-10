UPDATE: Hamilton Co. Commissioner Tim Boyd indicted for extortion

UPDATE: Channel 3 has obtained the true bill for the charge of extortion for Hamilton County Commissioner Tim Boyd who was indicted by a grand jury Tuesday.

Boyd was booked Wednesday after appearing at the Commission meeting. His bond was set for $2,500.

Boyd is facing one extortion charge, which is a Class D Felony.

According to Tennessee law, the sentence could range from 2 to 12 years, depending on the number of prior felony convictions. Boyd does not have a criminal past.

Channel 3 has learned that a representative of TBI testified in the grand jury hearing, and Brent Lambert, Boyd’s opponent, also testified in the hearing.



The grand jury found that, “Timothy Boyd heretofore before February 22, 2018, in the County aforesaid, did unlawfully use coercion upon another, Brent Lambert, with the intent to obtain property, services, any advantage or immunity; or restrict unlawfully another’s freedom of action in violation of Tennessee Code Annotate 39-14-112, against the peace and dignity of the state.”



Tennessee Code explains the charge of extortion as:

Title 39 - Criminal Offenses

Chapter 14 - Offenses Against Property

Part 1 - Theft

39-14-112 - Extortion.

39-14-112. Extortion.

(a) A person commits extortion who uses coercion upon another person with the intent to:

(1) Obtain property, services, any advantage or immunity; or

(2) Restrict unlawfully another's freedom of action.

(b) It is an affirmative defense to prosecution for extortion that the person reasonably claimed:

(1) Appropriate restitution or appropriate indemnification for harm done; or

(2) Appropriate compensation for property or lawful services.

(c) Extortion is a Class D felony.

[Acts 1989, ch. 591, § 1.]

PREVIOUS STORY: Hamilton County Commissioner Tim Boyd has been indicted by a grand jury.

Matt Lea, spokesperson for the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office, said the HCSO Fugitive Division received the indictment Tuesday.

"The HCSO has been notified that Commissioner Boyd has made arrangements through his attorney to turn himself into jail personnel at a time to be determined," Lea said.

According to our news partners at the Chattanooga Times Free Press, Boyd is facing one charge of extortion.

Channel 3 reached out to the District Attorney's Office. They were unable to confirm the indictment.

Commissioner Boyd released the following statement to us:

“This action by the District Attorney today is perhaps the most flagrantly political, despicable, desperate thing any of us has ever seen in Hamilton County. It reeks of politics and is exactly the kind of government overreach that voters are sick and tired of. I welcome all the facts around Mr. Lambert’s charges, and I will take my case for re-election to the voters in District 8. The facts about Mr. Lambert’s taking money from the Exit 1 developers, putting it into his campaign account and then putting it in his pocket are well known. They were public before I talked with Mr. Lambert and I used these FACTS in a mailer to voters this week. Is there any question about the motivations of those involved with this? My attorney and I will cooperate with the Sheriff and move forward to defend my name and win an election."

This is a developing story. Channel 3 will keep you updated as we learn more.