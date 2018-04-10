UPDATE: Hamilton Co. Commissioner Tim Boyd indicted for extortion

UPDATE: A Hamilton County commissioner charged with extortion says it's all a misunderstanding.

Tim Boyd, who is running for reelection for the District 8 seat, is out on bond after turning himself in Wednesday morning.

Boyd arrived at the Brainerd Rec Center to cast his ballot early in the county primary, hours after being booked into the Hamilton County Jail.

"I think the people are going to rally behind me, I've served District 8 well," Boyd said.

Boyd told Channel 3 he doesn't think an indictment and arrest will hurt his campaign.

Records show a grand jury indicted Boyd on one count of extortion, a Class D felony.

The charge comes after a TBI investigation into an allegation that Boyd tried to force his opponent, Brent Lambert, to withdraw from the race by threatening to release potentially damaging information about Lambert.

Boyd believes it all stems from two phone calls he said he received from Lambert, about questions surrounding money Lambert received from developers.

Boyd outlined his concerns in a mailer he sent out to the district last week.

"'What do you want me to do?' I said, 'Why are you asking me that? I'm your opponent, as an opponent, I want you to leave the race.' So is that a threat? No," Boyd said.

Boyd said he was only giving Lambert advice.

Boyd was back to the bench in time for Wednesday's commission meeting.

The group did not acknowledge Boyd's arrest.

Chairman Randy Fairbanks had this to say when asked about Boyd's arrest.

"So as far as I'm concerned, right now he's a full member of the board serving like he's supposed to serve," he said.

Boyd was released on a $2,500 bond.

It's not clear if a court date will be set ahead of the May 1st primary when voters will head to the polls.

"So this is their campaign and my team was ready for this. We're very prepared, I'm not worried. I think my family worries about it more than I do," Boyd said.

If convicted, extortion carries a possible sentence of 2-12 years in prison.

We reached out to Brent Lambert, who testified against Boyd in the hearing that led to his arrest.

Lambert sent us the following statement:

My campaign to serve the great citizens of our community began because of my commitment to see East Ridge grow and prosper as a wonderful place to live and raise our families. My work as East Ridge Mayor has reflected that commitment with economic development and job growth. My commitment has been strengthened that District 8 deserves a voice committed to our community, not political grandstanding or theater. I am more committed than ever to the fact that good things can happen if we work together. The events of recent days are only a snapshot of what has occurred over the last several weeks that have impacted the importance of this race and the very reason that I am a candidate. I applaud the TBI for doing a thorough investigation into the threats that were made against me, my family, my professional career and political career. The TBI is receiving the full cooperation of me, my family and my campaign. Despite any claims to minimize this situation, the TBI has been thorough and respectful in its fact-finding and presentation of facts to the grand jury that has issued this indictment. When I was threatened several weeks ago, I felt that I had no recourse but to alert the authorities. Citizens of District 8 are not represented by the backroom bullying that has been the standard approach by the current incumbent on any number of issues. Under the premise of “asking the hard questions,” the incumbent has appeared to be an advocate for an accountable government. Ironically, his tactics and behavior demonstrate anything but an accountable government. I look forward to the evidence that will soon be made available that captures the nature of the threats made against me and the false claims of any wrong-doing in my previous campaigns. I can say with all confidence that nothing that I have done in any campaign past or currently has been illegal. While the events of the recent days have placed the campaign for County Commission District 8 in the news and the court of public opinion, the TBI investigation will be concluded in a court of law. My personal pledge to the citizens of District 8 is to be a public servant that represents the district and the issues best served by our community. You deserve better.

Boyd posted his repose on Facebook Wednessday morning:

This is a developing story. Channel 3 will keep you updated as we learn more.