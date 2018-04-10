Hamilton Co. Commissioner Tim Boyd indicted, HCSO spokesperson said

The boyfriend of an East Ridge woman who was brutally murdered said his girlfriend will be remembered for having a big smile and a heart to match.More
The HCSO has been notified that Commissioner Boyd has made arrangements through his attorney to turn himself into jail personnel at a time to be determined.More
Krystal Daniels, 27, was booked into the Dickson County Jail and is being held on a $1 million bond.More
