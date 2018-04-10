Hamilton Co. Commissioner Tim Boyd indicted, HCSO spokesperson said

Hamilton County Commissioner Tim Boyd has been indicted by a grand jury.

Matt Lea, spokesperson for the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office, said the HCSO Fugitive Division received the indictment Tuesday.

"The HCSO has been notified that Commissioner Boyd has made arrangements through his attorney to turn himself into jail personnel at a time to be determined," Lea said.

According to our news partners at the Chattanooga Times Free Press, Boyd is facing one charge of extortion.

Commissioner Boyd released the following statement to us:

“This action by the District Attorney today is perhaps the most flagrantly political, despicable, desperate thing any of us has ever seen in Hamilton County. It reeks of politics and is exactly the kind of government overreach that voters are sick and tired of. I welcome all the facts around Mr. Lambert’s charges, and I will take my case for re-election to the voters in District 8.

The facts about Mr. Lambert’s taking money from the Exit 1 developers, putting it into his campaign account and then putting it in his pocket are well known. They were public before I talked with Mr. Lambert and I used these FACTS in a mailer to voters this week. Is there any question about the motivations of those involved with this?

My attorney and I will cooperate with the Sheriff and move forward to defend my name and win an election."

This is a developing story. Channel 3 will keep you updated as we learn more.