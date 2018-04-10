Former Dade Co. Sheriff Patrick Cannon pleads guilty to multiple charges

A former Dade County sheriff has pled guilty to multiple counts of violation of oath of office and theft by conversion.

Former Dade County Sheriff Patrick Cannon pled guilty Tuesday to 5 counts of violation of oath of office and 13 counts of theft by conversion. The charges stem from a 2013 investigation by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

The GBI began a criminal investigation in February of 2013.

The investigation was requested by District Attorney Buzz Franklin.

"The request was for the GBI to conduct an official investigation concerning allegations of misappropriation of government funds and property, insurance fraud, violation of oath, and false statements in relation to Cannon," a GBI spokesperson said.

Cannon was sentenced to 10 years probation because he was a first time offender. In addition, he will have to pay a $9,662.50 fine and restitution.