UPDATE: E. Brainerd Rd. reopens following gas leak

The U.S. Postal Service has a little-known feature that answers the question: "did I get any mail?".More
The U.S. Postal Service has a little-known feature that answers the question: "did I get any mail?".More
St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis provides free care for young patients which allows parents to focus on their child and not medical bills.More
St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis provides free care for young patients which allows parents to focus on their child and not medical bills.More
The HCSO has been notified that Commissioner Boyd has made arrangements through his attorney to turn himself into jail personnel at a time to be determined.More
The HCSO has been notified that Commissioner Boyd has made arrangements through his attorney to turn himself into jail personnel at a time to be determined.More
Krystal Daniels, 27, was booked into the Dickson County Jail and is being held on a $1 million bond.More
Krystal Daniels, 27, was booked into the Dickson County Jail and is being held on a $1 million bond.More
More than 30 of Vi Lawhorn's friends met at Bud's Sports Bar to recall their best memories of Vi Lawhorn.More
More than 30 of Vi Lawhorn's friends met at Bud's Sports Bar to recall their best memories of Vi Lawhorn.More
Lawhorn's death appears to be from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.More
Lawhorn's death appears to be from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.More
Are you still wondering if your private information was taken by Facebook?More
Are you still wondering if your private information was taken by Facebook?More
At the time Dawson drove over the fire hose there were four people inside Shooter’s Depot working to contain a fire.More
At the time Dawson drove over the fire hose there were four people inside Shooter’s Depot working to contain a fire.More
Friends remember Avery Gaines and Vi Lawhorn, the victims of Sunday's double murder.More
Friends remember Avery Gaines and Vi Lawhorn, the victims of Sunday's double murder.More
What was once the center of business and trade is getting a boost thanks to Google. In 1887, Bridgeport in Jackson County, Alabama, was the seemingly perfect location for a few wealthy New York industrialists to set up a new capitalist venture.More
What was once the center of business and trade is getting a boost thanks to Google. In 1887, Bridgeport in Jackson County, Alabama, was the seemingly perfect location for a few wealthy New York industrialists to set up a new capitalist venture.More
A motorcyclist says he's lucky to be alive after a driver ran him off the road.More
A motorcyclist says he's lucky to be alive after a driver ran him off the road.More
Dade County dispatch confirms to Channel 3 that a semi has overturned on Highway 136 on Lookout Mountain.More
Dade County dispatch confirms to Channel 3 that a semi has overturned on Highway 136 on Lookout Mountain.More
A Levi's Call was activated for a 22-month-old out of Savannah, Georgia, but the child has been located.More
A Levi's Call was activated for a 22-month-old out of Savannah, Georgia, but the child has been located.More