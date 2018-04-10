UPDATE: E. Brainerd Rd. reopens following gas leak

UPDATE: East Brainerd Road has reopened to traffic following a gas leak.

A CFD spokesperson said the gas company has turned off the leak.

Gas Co techs have shut off the leak. E Brainerd Rd has been re-opened to traffic. #ChattFire — Chattanooga FireDept (@ChattFireDept) April 10, 2018

PREVIOUS STORY: The Chattanooga Fire Department is on the scene of a gas leak in East Brainerd.

The leak is in the 9000 block of East Brainerd Road.

The leak involves a 6 inch main.

A CFD spokesperson said, "firefighters are monitoring the air with gas monitors."

As of now, one home near the leak has been evacuated.

Technicians with the gas company said it could take a couple of hours to dig up the site to get to the leak.

Channel 3 has a crew on the way to the scene. We will keep you updated as we learn more.