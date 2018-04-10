UPDATE: 1 home evacuated due to gas leak on E. Brainerd Rd - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

UPDATE: 1 home evacuated due to gas leak on E. Brainerd Rd


By Anna Huffstutler, Web Producer/Weekend Assmt. Editor
CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -

UPDATE: The Chattanooga Fire Department is on the scene of a gas leak in East Brainerd.

The leak is in the 9000 block of East Brainerd Road. As a precaution, East Brainerd Road has been closed from Morris Hill Road to Banks Street.

The leak involves a 6 inch main.

A CFD spokesperson said, "firefighters are monitoring the air with gas monitors."

As of now, one home near the leak has been evacuated.

Technicians with the gas company said it could take a couple of hours to dig up the site to get to the leak. 

Channel 3 has a crew on the way to the scene. We will keep you updated as we learn more. 

