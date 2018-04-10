Shooting victim worries about safety if man charged in case is allowed out of jail

A shooting victim fears for her safety if the man accused of shooting her and her friend is allowed out of jail.

They believe it will be allowed to happen because he helped prosecutors put another man behind bars for life.

"It's been horrible having to wait and wait and wait," Donna Harris said.

Donna has waited three years to see the man accused of shooting her daughter and her friend go before a judge.

"I said, 'Where are you shot?' she said, 'My stomach.' And when she said that, I thought, 'Oh my God, and I ever going to see my child again?'" Donna added.

Donna's daughter, Ashley Harris, and Joshua Maples survived but deal with physical and mental scars.

"Everything scares me. Loud noises, always looking behind me. I'm always freaking out about everything. It's been really hard," Ashley said.

Ashley's ex-boyfriend, Michael Shavers, is charged in the shooting .

Prosecutors used his testimony in another case when Shavers served as a state witness in an unrelated murder trial last year.

His testimony helped convict Derek Morse in the Lookout Valley triple murder case.

"That took priority over her case," Donna said.

Donna said prosecutors told her Shavers could face 15-25 years behind bars.

She said that changed after he testified.

"Well, now I'm hearing that he's facing 10 years probation," Donna said. "I said that's unacceptable. I don't agree with that. None of us agree with it. And he just shrugged his shoulders. I mean, it should matter."

Hamilton County District Attorney Neal Pinkston couldn't talk about specifics in this case and would not confirm if a deal had been reached but did say a number of factors are considered during plea deals like the value of the information being offered.

"The information has to be corroborated in a way other than the person that's bringing forth the information and then depending on the outcome of that evaluation, we look at how it may affect their case as well as the other case that they're giving the information on," he added.

Ashley fears for her safety and the people she loves.

"I feel like he would because he's mad because he's been in jail. I feel like he would, if not me, someone," she said.

A judge must sign off on any sort of deal.

Ashley and her mom hope that judge will consider their concerns.

Channel 3 reached out to Shavers' attorney, he declined to comment.

Both sides will meet before a judge next Friday.

We'll keep you updated on what happens.