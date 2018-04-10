Dalton High "Catabots" in world robotic competition

The First Robotics Team at Dalton High School (the Catabots) have earned the right to compete in the First Robotics World Championship in Houston, TX, next week. The team will leave for Houston on Wednesday April 18 and return to Dalton on Saturday April 21st. Coach Jessica Ashlock, who teaches engineering at Dalton High, and her students have done a fantastic job of taking on all the challenges of the First Robotics competitions which includes using limited resources and a tight six-week timeline to raise funds, design a team brand, and build and program an industrial-size robot to play a difficult field game.

The estimated total cost of the trip is around $16,000 - $17,000. Coach Ashlock and her students are seeking additional sponsorships and working with local partners to help cover the cost of this competition.

When the team competed at the first qualifying event in Gainesville, they ranked 35th place out of 40 competing teams. From there, they evaluated what needed to be improved, and by their second qualifier in Dalton, the team placed 9th out of 37 teams. They also received the Rookie Team Award, giving them an automatic entry to state.

Ashlock decided to start the team last year as part of a strategic effort to prepare a skilled workforce for advanced manufacturing employers in the Dalton area, as well as to create opportunities for female students to get involved in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) fields. She worked with Georgia FIRST Robotics President Connie Haynes to lock in sponsors for the team: NASA, Shaw, Densmore Machines, Alliance for Innovation and Sustainability, and Dalton Utilities. Ashlock also wrote and received a grant from the Dalton Education Foundation.

While she completed paperwork, team members designed the robot, lovingly named Jerome, and split up into specific team roles to manage the programming and business elements like finances, public relations and marketing.

Two students involved in dual enrollment classes at Dalton State are in charge of learning Java to program the robot and in teaching it to the other students to build a strong team of coders.

Freshman Jose Cruz, lead team mechanic, explained that the students observed robots built by college teams and created a list of "musts" before ordering the parts to build their own custom robot. The competition's theme this year is "Power Up," and each team's robot has to drive up to a set of boxes and place them onto either a three-foot switch or a six-foot scale in a timely manner.

The robot uses a mechanical arm to suck the box up and shoot it onto the platform. Cruz said the team has made a few changes along the way, like getting the arm to work before the second competition. "Before we go to state, we plan to put pneumantics on the robot to use air-powered cylinders to improve our box grabber," he said. "We need something more sophisticated."

The team has several community mentors that advise the students on how best to improve their robot. Kelsey Pelham, a mechanical engineer from Shaw, has attended every meeting and given vital advice as the students constantly tweak "Jerome" to beat out their competitors. Jimmy and Jonathan Densmore, owners of Densmore Machines, also serve as mentors.

Freshman Denice Jaquez had experience on a Lego League team in Mexico before moving to Dalton last year and is able to share that expertise with her new team. She has played various roles on the team and is currently learning to drive the robot to take on that role at state.

Jaquez decided to join the team as a way to make friends at a new school. She said the team has done a good job of learning to work together. "

Cruz explained that the judges noticed Dalton's teamwork, as well as their willingness to help other teams. One competitor was struggling with their robot, and the Catabots helped them with several design options to fix the issue.

This philanthropic mentality is a common theme with the Catabots. Earlier in the year, they provided clothes racks to the Northwest Georgia Family Crisis Center through a DEF grant they wrote titled "Racks of Love." Last year, students gave furniture to hold clothing to the center.

The Catabots also plan to mentor younger students with the C3 center's Lego League team (also under the FIRST umbrella) through the engineering process and to help them build their Lego robots. The high school students will serve as judges and competition organizers. They would also like to help start a FIRST team at Dalton Middle.

Follow the team on Instagram at @dalton.catabots.frc6887 for videos, pictures and updates at the competition.