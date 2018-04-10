How to check if your Facebook info was breached

Are you still wondering if your private information was taken by Facebook? The information is out there, you just need to know where to look.

Facebook was set to notify its users about the status of their information Monday, but many users have not received that notice after Cambridge Analytica mined information from Facebook users.

Use this link on Facebook , you can find out if the app "This Is Your Digital Life" shared your information.

If neither you nor your friends used the app, your information was likely not shared.

But if you or a friend used the app, Facebook will list which information was likely shared with Cambridge Analytica.

Tuesday, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg will testify about the privacy break before Congress.