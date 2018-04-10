Trump's homeland security adviser resigns

President Donald Trump's homeland security adviser, Tom Bossert, has resigned, the White House said Tuesday, making him the latest in a long line of senior officials to leave the administration.

On Monday night, Bossert was socializing with current and former U.S. Intelligence officials at a conference in Sea Island, Georgia, and a source close to him told NBC News that the adviser was unaware of any intention at the White House to seek his resignation, and that he had no plans to quit.

"New team," the source said, without further explanation.

Bossert's departures comes the day after John Bolton officially started his job as Trump's national security adviser.

"The president is grateful for Tom's commitment to the safety and security of our great country," White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said in a statement. "Tom led the White House's efforts to protect the homeland from terrorist threats, strengthen our cyber defenses, and respond to an unprecedented series of natural disasters. President Trump thanks him for his patriotic service and wishes him well."

Sanders did not give a reason for his departure.

Bossert, who previously served in George W. Bush's administration, was tapped to be assistant to the president for homeland security and counterterrorism in December 2016.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.