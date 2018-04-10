Where to vote early in Tennessee - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Where to vote early in Tennessee

Early voting in Tennessee begins Wednesday, April 11 and runs through Thursday April 26. In Hamilton County, some early voting locations have changed from the last election.

You'll need to bring a government-issued photo ID, such as a driver's license and your Voter Registration Card  would be helpful as well.

HAMILTON COUNTY

BRADLEY COUNTY

In Bradley County, early voting locations are open Monday - Friday from 9:00am to 6:00pm and Saturday from 9:00am - 4:00pm.

