Welcome to Bridgeport: the New York City of the South

What was once the center of business and trade is getting a boost thanks to Google.

In 1887, Bridgeport in Jackson County, Alabama, was the seemingly perfect location for a few wealthy New York industrialists to set up a new capitalist venture. Hundreds of thousands of dollars were invested into the town. Between the railroad and the river, it made sense to relocate, as the Bridgeport Land and Improvement Company advertised it as the South's New York City.

Bridgeport was growing when an economic panic hit in 1893. Investors returned north, and by the 1920s, plans for this boomtown were abandoned.

The city is now reclaiming its role as a leader in the region. They are promoting outdoor recreation with an addition of a walking bridge and trail. Google will be opening a $600 million dollar data center and bring in around 100 jobs.