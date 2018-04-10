Sen. Bob Corker donates to Marsha Blackburn, running to succeed - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Sen. Bob Corker donates to Marsha Blackburn, running to succeed him

Sen. Bob Corker. AP photo Sen. Bob Corker. AP photo

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - U.S. Sen. Bob Corker says he is donating money to another Tennessee Republican's campaign to succeed him.

News outlets report Corker tweeted his support Monday for U.S. Rep. Marsha Blackburn after the Tennessee Republican Party ended the primary over the weekend. Seven Senate candidates and one gubernatorial candidate were removed from the August ballot for lacking voting credentials to justify running as Republicans.

Blackburn thanked Corker in a statement and said her campaign will continue talks with people across Tennessee about getting the Senate to pass President Donald Trump's agenda.

Corker announced last year that he was retiring and wouldn't seek a third term.

The other senator from Tennessee, Republican Lamar Alexander, endorsed Blackburn last week. She is expected to run against former governor and former Nashville mayor Democrat Phil Bredesen in the November election.

