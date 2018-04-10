TRAFFIC ALERT: Spill cleared after crash on I-24 EB at Germantow - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

TRAFFIC ALERT: Spill cleared after crash on I-24 EB at Germantown Rd

Posted: Updated:
By WRCB Staff

UPDATE: Interstate 24 has been cleared after a morning crash that resulted in a fuel spill. Drivers should expect some delays in the area near Germantown Road.

PREVIOUS STORY: There is a disabled semi on I-24 eastbound near Germantown Road. 

There is a fuel spill. Fire crews and cleanup crews are on scene. 

Channel 3 has been advised this will take some time to clear. Expect delays through the morning rush hour. 

