TRAFFIC ALERT: Spill cleared after crash on I-24 EB at Germantown Rd

UPDATE: Interstate 24 has been cleared after a morning crash that resulted in a fuel spill. Drivers should expect some delays in the area near Germantown Road.

PREVIOUS STORY: There is a disabled semi on I-24 eastbound near Germantown Road.

There is a fuel spill. Fire crews and cleanup crews are on scene.

Channel 3 has been advised this will take some time to clear. Expect delays through the morning rush hour.