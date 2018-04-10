Venus, Serena Williams join Billie Jean King equal pay push

(AP)-Venus and Serena Williams are adding their names and voices to the push for equal pay championed by the Billie Jean King Leadership Initiative.

The two current tennis stars are joining the advisory board of the group founded by the former player.

Tuesday's announcement about the sisters was timed to coincide with Equal Pay Day, which approximates how far into a new year a woman must work to earn what a man made by the previous Dec. 31.

Says King: "Venus has always had the courage to step up. And Serena's the same way. They step up."

Venus Williams played a vocal role in Wimbledon's decision to start awarding equal prize money to men and women in 2007.

She calls King "a prime example" that "your work on this earth never ends as long as there is inequality."

