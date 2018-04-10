Supreme Court hears arguments on Nashville Mayoral Election

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - The Tennessee Supreme Court has heard arguments in a legal case that has cast doubt over when voters will decide who will continue the term of disgraced former Nashville Mayor Megan Barry.

At issue in the expedited appeal is whether a special election should be held in May or if voters should select a candidate on Aug. 2.

Barry resigned last month after pleading guilty to felony theft of taxpayer money connected to her affair with the head of her security detail and their travel together.

She paid $11,000 restitution and was placed on probation. She was immediately replaced by Vice Mayor David Briley.

Mayoral candidate Ludye Wallace sued after the Davidson County Election Commission voted to hold the election in August. A decision from the court is expected soon.

