Flat math and reading results in national report card

By Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) - The results of the latest Nation's Report Card are in and the news isn't good.
    
Fourth-graders made no improvements in math or reading. Eighth-graders' scores were flat in math and only slightly improved in reading.
    
Roughly a third of eighth-graders are proficient in reading and math. For fourth-graders, it's about 40 percent.
    
The results show the achievement gap persists. African-American students were outperformed by their white peers at both grade levels.
    
Peggy Carr, of the National Center for Education Statistics, says the increase in eighth-grade reading scores was due to improvement among higher-performing students.
    
Eighth-grade reading scores increased in California, Florida, Georgia, Indiana and Washington. At the same time, Alaska, Arizona, Delaware and Louisiana were among those seeing lower fourth-grade math scores.

