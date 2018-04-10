Wet and warmer weather on the way

Good Tuesday. It will be another great day with temps well below average but still nice. We will manage to hit the mid 60s today with skies clearing.

Wednesday will start chilly in the mid to upper 30s. As winds shift and start blowing from the south we will warm to a nice 68 degrees.

Thursday and Friday high pressure will build in to our east. That will allow for southerly winds that will jack us up to the upper 70s with mostly sunny skies both days.

The weekend is shaping up to be a wet one. A front will slowly move through bringing on and off rain and thunderstorms to the area all day Saturday. We will still manage highs in the low 70s. Sunday rain showers will continue through the first half of the day. As the rain tapers off northerly winds will bring in much cooler air. The high Sunday will only make it to the upper 50s, and Monday we will have temps ranging to about 40 in the morning to the mid 50s in the afternoon.

Rainfall amounts this weekend will top out at 2"-3". Some flooding late Saturday into Sunday is possible.

David Karnes

