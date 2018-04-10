Crash on Hwy 136 may impact morning commute - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Crash on Hwy 136 may impact morning commute

Posted: Updated:
DADE COUNTY, GA (WRCB) -

Dade County dispatch confirms to Channel 3 that a semi has overturned on Highway 136 on Lookout Mountain. 

Right now the semi is on the shoulder, but you could see rubbernecking delays in the morning commute. Cleanup will take several hours. The driver was not hurt. 

Use caution and expect delays. 

Stay with Channel 3 as we work to learn more. 

