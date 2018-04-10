Harbor Freight hiring in Dalton

The Georgia Department of Labor will help Harbor Freight Tools recruit more than 40 workers for its store coming to Dalton in June.

The event is scheduled for April 10 and 11 from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. at the Dalton Career Center, 1406 Chattanooga Ave., Dalton.

The company is recruiting for:

Sales Associates

Logistics Associates

Logistic Supervisors, and

Sales Supervisor.

Job seekers interested in attending the event may visit employgeorgia.com to create an account so you can prepare and submit a résumé. Having an Employ Georgia account expedites the interview process.

Applicants are encouraged to bring their résumés, driver’s licenses and dress business casual to improve their chances to be hired.

Visit dol.georgia.gov to learn more about career opportunities, Employ Georgia and other GDOL services and to connect with us on social media.