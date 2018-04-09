GBI issues Levi's Call for 22 month old

A Levi's Call is now activated for a 22-month-old out of Savannah, Georgia.

Jerry Sanders Sullivan was last seen on Saturday, April 1 in Savannah. He is believed to be traveling with his mother, Aimee Lowery. Savannah police say that Sullivan's father has custody of the child and is concerned for his safety. Authorities believe the child to be in extreme danger.

It is believed Lowery and Sullivan are traveling in a white 2002 Lexus RX300 SUV with the Georgia tag WF9F09, with reflective windows and a large dent on the passenger's side.

Sullivan was last seen in a blue onesie with large white stars. He has brown eyes and brown hair.

Lowery is 34-years-old, 5' 5" tall with brown hair and brown eyes.

A Levi's Call is Georgia's equivalent of an Amber Alert.

If you see them, you are asked to call 911.