John Cena sings Rocky Top with some UT fans at WrestleMania

By WBIR

A lucky couple of Vol fans were in New Orleans for WrestleMania Sunday night when they got a special star to sing Rocky Top with them.

Lisa Reynolds posted a video to Facebook of wrestler and actor John Cena signing a little bit of Rocky Top. She said it was a birthday surprise her husband Russel will never forget.

"OMG!! I am now in Heaven!! 

Making sure this is one birthday gift my hubby will NEVER forget! "

Cena has been caught on video in the past singing Rocky Top during WWE Monday night RAW events in Knoxville with local wrestler, Kane.

