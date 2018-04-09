University of the South student arrested, indicted in on-campus - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

University of the South student arrested, indicted in on-campus arson case

Posted: Updated:
By WRCB Staff
Sewanee (WRCB) -

A University of the South student has been arrested in connection with an arson at the college.

According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, 22-year-old Philip Roper intentionally set a fire inside the Alpha Tau Omega fraternity house on the Sewanee campus in February. The fire was contained to a stage area inside the house.

Roper was indicted by the Franklin County Grand Jury last Friday charging him with one count of arson and one count of burning personal property.

He is currently in the Franklin County Jail on a $7,500 bond. 

Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, Tennessee Fire Investigation Services, the Sewanee Police Department, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives worked together on this investigation.

WEEKLY CIRCULARS

Weather

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.