University of the South student arrested, indicted in on-campus arson case

A University of the South student has been arrested in connection with an arson at the college.

According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, 22-year-old Philip Roper intentionally set a fire inside the Alpha Tau Omega fraternity house on the Sewanee campus in February. The fire was contained to a stage area inside the house.

Roper was indicted by the Franklin County Grand Jury last Friday charging him with one count of arson and one count of burning personal property.

He is currently in the Franklin County Jail on a $7,500 bond.

Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, Tennessee Fire Investigation Services, the Sewanee Police Department, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives worked together on this investigation.