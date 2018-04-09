UPDATE: No one injured in crash involving HCSO patrol car - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

UPDATE: No one injured in crash involving HCSO patrol car

By WRCB Staff
CHATTANOOGA, TN

Tennessee Highway Patrol troopers responded to a crash Monday afternoon that involved a Hamilton County Sheriff's Office patrol car.

The crash happened on I-75 eastbound at exit 1.

According to dispatch, there were no injuries. HCSO PIO Matt Lea confirmed that he has been told the deputy is OK.

