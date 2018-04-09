Friends remember East Ridge double homicide victims

Friends said Avery Gaines was always cracking jokes and loved to talk about politics.

Avery spent a lot of his free time at a comic book store in Brainerd with friends. They said Avery had a big personality and enjoyed teasing people.

Henry Flood considers himself a father figure to both the suspect Casey Lawhorn and Avery. Flood said he was in disbelief when he heard what happened inside that East Ridge home. He was on his way home from Chicago when he got the news.

He said he will miss Avery’s snarky personality.

“Avery, Avery just loved everyone," Flood said. "Once he got passed, he liked to troll people, he liked to be annoying to people sometimes because he liked to see their reaction. But once you got passed that part of him, he was just a really fun-loving kid. I'm going to miss him.”

Flood said he isn't sure if Avery and Casey were best friends, but said they spent a lot of time together. Avery was a 2014 graduate of Ringgold High School.

Vi Lawhorn's friends are devastated to hear she was brutally murdered inside her home. They remember her as a loving mother and an amazing friend.

Erika Johnson said Vi loved being a mother, she said her son Casey Lawhorn was struggling mentally after graduating high school and going away to college a few years ago, but he was getting the help he needed. Johnson said what Lawhorn did was very out of character and shocked everyone who knew the family.

Vi and Erika were planning their sixth annual girls trip to Panama City.

“She had a heart this big," Johnson explained. "She would do anything for anybody. She was very supportive. She never had anything negative to say about anyone. She was just a great person. She was a sweetheart.”

Vi worked in the medical field as a medical assistant in the Brainerd area. Friends said she loved rock music and was a supporter of local bands in the Chattanooga area.

Friends said one of the hardest things about Sunday's murder, was that it happened inside Vi's home. A home she had just purchased to help create new memories her two sons.