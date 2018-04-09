Food City set to celebrate 100th anniversary

The search was court-authorized, meaning that a federal judge allowed it to occur without requiring any advance notice to Cohen.More
The search was court-authorized, meaning that a federal judge allowed it to occur without requiring any advance notice to Cohen.More
A lucky couple of Vol fans were in New Orleans for WrestleMania Sunday night when they got a special star to sing Rocky Top with them.More
A lucky couple of Vol fans were in New Orleans for WrestleMania Sunday night when they got a special star to sing Rocky Top with them.More
Lawhorn's death appears to be from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.More
Lawhorn's death appears to be from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.More
Court documents reveal that the father of a 5-year-old boy presumed missing was beaten to death.More
Court documents reveal that the father of a 5-year-old boy presumed missing was beaten to death.More
A fatal crash shut down Interstate 24 westbound in Hamilton County Sunday morning at Germantown Road/Belvoir Avenue.More
A fatal crash shut down Interstate 24 westbound in Hamilton County Sunday morning at Germantown Road/Belvoir Avenue.More
A Cleveland PD investigator went to a home to follow-up with the investigation.More
A Cleveland PD investigator went to a home to follow-up with the investigation.More
Brainerd High School three-star defensive back Joseph Norwood has parted ways with the Tennessee Volunteers, according to several media outlets.More
Brainerd High School three-star defensive back Joseph Norwood has parted ways with the Tennessee Volunteers, according to several media outlets.More
For the first time in more than a decade, U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams is issuing a national advisory urging more people to carry and learn how to use the drug Naloxone, better known by the brand name Narcan.More
For the first time in more than a decade, U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams is issuing a national advisory urging more people to carry and learn how to use the drug Naloxone, better known by the brand name Narcan.More
The sign was put up on Tuesday by Harris County Sheriff Mike Jolley outside of the sheriff's office, warning people that most of its citizens are firm believers of the Second Amendment and they have plenty of guns.More
The sign was put up on Tuesday by Harris County Sheriff Mike Jolley outside of the sheriff's office, warning people that most of its citizens are firm believers of the Second Amendment and they have plenty of guns.More
Nicolle Rochelle, a member of European feminist group Femen, which is known for staging topless protests, said she wanted to send a message to the 80-year-old comedian.More
Nicolle Rochelle, a member of European feminist group Femen, which is known for staging topless protests, said she wanted to send a message to the 80-year-old comedian.More
ICE said Homeland Security investigators encountered 97 people during the raid who were subject to removal from the U.S.More
ICE said Homeland Security investigators encountered 97 people during the raid who were subject to removal from the U.S.More