Food City set to celebrate 100th anniversary

Food City, which entered the Chattanooga market in 2015, is celebrating its 100th anniversary.

The supermarket chain has several events planned throughout the year.

They will donate $100,000 to charitable organizations in the Food City 100th Anniversary Charity Challenge. The contest runs April 18 through May 29 and WRCB is assisting.

Food City is asking everyone to visit the Food City Challenge website to learn more about participating charities and to cast their vote for their charity of choice. You can vote once daily.

The charity that receives the most votes in Channel 3's viewing area will receive $12,500. Second place will receive $7,500, and third place will get a $5,000 prize

They are also bringing back what they call one of their most unique and successful promotions – the Food City $100,000 Treasure Hunt.

“Food City is extremely proud to be celebrating our 100th Anniversary. This would not be possible without the support and loyalty of our valued customers and associates. To show our appreciation, we have lots of special surprises cued up. But we felt it befitting to begin the celebration with the return of everyone’s all-time favorite – the $100,000 Treasure Hunt,” Steven C. Smith, Food City president and chief executive officer said.

The contest will begin April 18th and will run through June 13th. During that time, Food City shoppers will be automatically entered to win each time they use their ValuCard to purchase five or more products from a list of brands during the same shopping visit.

In addition, random winners will be selected throughout the period of the contest.

"The Food City Prize Team will visit the homes of perspective winners on April 28th, May 12th, May 26th, June 9th and June 23rd," a Food City spokesperson explained. "Each weekend, lucky winners will be given an opportunity to contend for cash prizes. Winners will be given ten minutes to present as many participating store brand products as possible. They will receive $200 for showing their ValuCard and $100 for each qualifying product presented to the Prize Team within the allotted ten minutes, up to the maximum prize payout of $10,000."

The contest is open to all legal residents of Tennessee, Georgia, Virginia, Kentucky, Georgia and West Virginia. You must be 18 or older to enter.

“Our team has so many great memories from our former Treasure Hunt days. It’s such a unique promotion and we’re hoping this year’s 100th Anniversary commemorative edition will be the largest cash payout on record,” adds Smith.

To learn more about the promotion, visit your area Food City location.