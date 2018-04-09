FBI raids the office of Trump lawyer Michael Cohen

The FBI on Monday raided the office of Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer, a person with knowledge of the matter told NBC News.

Federal prosecutors for the Office for the Southern District of New York executed search warrants at a law office located at 30 Rockefeller Plaza and seized documents related to a referral from special counsel Robert Mueller.

"Today the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York executed a series of search warrants and seized the privileged communications between my client, Michael Cohen, and his clients," Cohen's lawyer, Stephen Ryan, said in a statement. "I have been advised by federal prosecutors that the New York action is, in part, a referral by the Office of Special Counsel, Robert Mueller."

Ryan added, "The decision by the U.S. Attorney's Office in New York to conduct their investigation using search warrants is completely inappropriate and unnecessary. It resulted in the unnecessary seizure of protected attorney-client communications between a lawyer and his clients. These government tactics are also wrong because Mr. Cohen has cooperated completely with all government entities, including providing thousands of non-privileged documents to the Congress and sitting for depositions under oath."

The New York Times, which was the first to report the story , said that the search warrants were in connection with several topics, including a $130,000 payment to Stormy Daniels, an adult film star who alleges that she had an affair with Trump.

The White House and Cohen have denied the president had an affair with Daniels.