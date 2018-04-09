Food City celebrates anniversary with $100K for charity, $100K customer giveaway

The retail supermarket chain Food City, which entered the Chattanooga market in 2015, is celebrating its 100th Anniversary.

“Food City is extremely proud to be a local, family owned company. My family entered the grocery business in 1955. However, the Food City chain we purchased in 1984 dates back to 1918, when the Humphrey’s Family opened their first supermarket in Greeneville, TN,” said Steven C. Smith, Food City president and CEO.

In 1989, Smith entered the Knoxville, TN market, more than doubling the size of the company with the acquisition of 43 White Stores, followed by 11 Kennedy Piggly Wiggly locations and 6 Winn-Dixie supermarkets in the 1990’s and 8 Knoxville area BI-LO supermarkets in 2006. In 2015, the company entered the Chattanooga and North Georgia market areas with the purchase of 29 additional BI-LO locations. The company has also incurred significant growth through the construction of new units throughout their market area, while remodeling and replacing existing locations.

Food City has a number of events planned throughout the year-long celebration. The company recently announced plans to donate $100,000 in additional monies to charitable organizations throughout the region in the Food City 100th Anniversary Charity Challenge. The contest begins April 18 and continues through May 29, 2018. Participating local charities have been selected from each of their four market areas - Southeast Kentucky, Tri-Cities, Knoxville and Chattanooga. Visit foodcitycharitychallenge.com/chattanooga to review the list of participating charities and cast your vote for the charity of your choice. You may vote once per day per devise, however auto voting is prohibited.

The charity that receives the most votes in each market area will receive $12,500. The second place winners will each receive $7,500 and third place winners will be awarded $5,000 each. WRCB is among the media partners assisting Food City in the Charity Challenge.

They are also bringing back one of their most unique and successful promotions – the Food City $100,000 Treasure Hunt. During the next several months, the Treasure Hunt Prize Team will hit the road to award big cash prizes to winners throughout their market area. Visit their website at foodcity.com for details on these and many other exciting activities throughout the year.

Food City also supports countless community events and civic groups. In the past ten years alone, Food City has contributed over $10.4M in support of local organizations and activities, $6.1M to area schools, more than $34.7M in product donations to local food banks. Partnering with their customers, during the past ten years, the retail supermarket chain has raised more than $3.9M to benefit local hunger relief organizations through their annual Race Against Hunger campaign, over $911,500 for Paralyzed Veterans Association, more than $1.6M for Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation and over $1.5M in funds to benefit area disaster relief efforts. Additionally, the Food City Charitable Foundation has contributed over $1.56M to local not for profit organizations throughout the region. Food City is also the longest running sponsor at Bristol Motor Speedway, serving as the title sponsor for the Food City 500 and Food City 300 NASCAR races, as well as a major corporate partner for several local athletic programs, including the University of Tennessee, East Tennessee State University, University of Tennessee at Chattanooga and Emory and Henry College. “We’re committed to the communities we serve and we believe in giving back and encouraging our associates to volunteer and take an active role within their community,” says Smith.

“We would like to thank our local media partners for their tremendous support in promoting our Food City 100th Anniversary Charity Challenge. We are excited to see how our customers respond during the voting process and look forward to presenting the checks to winning charities.” adds Smith.