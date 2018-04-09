Josh Dobbs to host youth football camp in June - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Josh Dobbs to host youth football camp in June

By Jill Jelnick, Sports reporter
Former Vols quarterback Josh Dobbs announed Monday that he is hosting a youth football camp in Knoxville this upcoming June.

The camp will be on June 2nd and 3rd at the Sansom Sports Complex and will be double-header youth camp.

Boys and girls ages 6 through 16 can sign up for the camp on FlexWork Sports' website here. 

Both camps are $100 and limited to the first 250 children who sign up that day.

The camp is no-contact, so no helmet or pads are required.

