Josh Dobbs to host youth football camp in June

Former Vols quarterback Josh Dobbs announed Monday that he is hosting a youth football camp in Knoxville this upcoming June.

The camp will be on June 2nd and 3rd at the Sansom Sports Complex and will be double-header youth camp.

Boys and girls ages 6 through 16 can sign up for the camp on FlexWork Sports' website here.

Excited to share that I will be back in Knoxville this summer to host two Joshua Dobbs Youth Football Camps on June 2nd & 3rd at the Sansom Sports Complex. Special thanks to camp sponsors @HiltonKnoxville and @academy. See you there!

To register, visit??https://t.co/8Ecsa8egQI pic.twitter.com/qmjDa3lgko — Josh Dobbs (@josh_dobbs1) April 9, 2018

Both camps are $100 and limited to the first 250 children who sign up that day.

The camp is no-contact, so no helmet or pads are required.