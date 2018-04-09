CDOT announces upcoming Hampton St, SB Georgia Ave and Mountain Creek Rd road closures

The Chattanooga Department of Transportation wants the public to be aware of several upcoming road closures.

Starting Tuesday, the 300 block of Hampton Street between East 4th Street and East 3rd Street will be closed for utility construction. The closure will be in place until Friday, April 13.

Wednesday, the southbound lane of 900 Georgia Avenue will be closed from Martin Luther King Boulevard to East 10th Street for road construction. The lane will remain closed until July.

The 5400 block of Mountain Creek Road between US 27 and Browntown Road will be closed from Tuesday, April 17-Wednesday, April 18 for utility work. A detour will be posted.