The internet can't handle this peanut butter and pickle sandwich

By TODAY Show
In the universe of logical sandwich ingredients, peanut butter has a natural partner: jelly. Sure, the country's most popular nut butter may occasionally pair up with bananas and even bacon, but we all know that PB&J is how the world was meant to work.

But what happens when you throw some pickles in there?

On Friday, the New York Times tweeted a recipe that was originally published in 2012, which pairs the beloved peanut butter with the equally beloved (for different reasons) pickle, and declared it to be good.

"The vinegary snap of the pickles tempers the unctuousness of the peanut butter, and it's an unusual pantry sandwich for when luncheon meats leave you cold," wrote Dwight Garner in the Times.

After the post picked up steam, many on Twitter emphatically declared that the Times was nuts:

Others, however, insisted the combo is no big dill:

It's a conundrum on the level of whether someone should use peas to make guacamole. Or even use peanut butter as a hot dog spread.

But let's face it, there are currently dozens of recipes for the combination of peanut butter and pickles on the web (even Food Network star Michael Symon is a fan!), and food-shaming this one won't make it go away. Some relationships just make you want to scratch your head.

After all, the stomach wants what the stomach wants.

