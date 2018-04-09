After Vegas, Jason Aldean carries the weight of tragedy - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

After Vegas, Jason Aldean carries the weight of tragedy

Posted: Updated:

By KRISTIN M. HALL, Associated Press

NASHVILLE (AP) - Jason Aldean has built his career on his live show that entertains tens of thousands of fans every year. But after a mass shooting at a festival in Las Vegas, the country star is still carrying the weight of that tragedy.

Aldean, who was onstage performing when a gunman opened fire on the outdoor music festival last October, said for a long time he was reliving the shooting "a thousand times a day." The aftermath has been a complicated road of emotions for him, from guilt to anger and disbelief.

With a new album "Rearview Town" coming out this Friday, country music's Everyman singer said that he found some perspective after visiting with some of the survivors at a Las Vegas hospital and seeing their strength.

